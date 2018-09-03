Harford County offers alternate school bus stops in wake of storm damage, road closures

Harford County Public Schools on Monday night released information for alternate bus stops that the district has established after recent storms damaged and closed many roads and bridges.

The alternate stops and estimated pickup and drop-off times can be found on the school system’s website.

“As a result of recent storms, there are numerous roads and bridges throughout the county that remain out of service,” the district stated on its website. “At this time, due to the extensive damage in some areas, we will need the assistance of parents and guardians to ensure students can arrive safely to and depart safely from school.”

Alternate bus stops have been established “for students residing in areas where a bus cannot safely transport students to and from school,” the district states. Questions regarding road closures can be addressed by county transportation officials at 410-638-4092.

Here are the alternate stops as listed on the website:

1. Glen Cove: Alternate stop location for students residing on Glen Cove Road between Franklin Church Road and Castleton Road (Affected schools: Havre de Grace High, Havre de Grace Middle, Darlington Elementary)

a. Harford Technical High School Bus 528 – Alternate Stop at Dublin Elementary School: Pick Up, 5:45 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:45 p.m.

b. Havre de Grace High School Bus 233 – Alternate Stop at Dublin Elementary School: Pick Up, 6:25 a.m.; Drop Off, 3 p.m.

c. Havre de Grace Middle School Bus 293 – Alternate Stop at Dublin Elementary School: Pick Up, 7:05 a.m.; Drop Off, 3:50 p.m.

d. Darlington Elementary School – no stops affected.

2. Trappe Road: Alternate stop location for students residing on Trappe Road between Forge Hill Road and Rt. 136 (Affected schools: North Harford High, North Harford Middle, Dublin Elementary)

a. Harford Technical High School Bus 528 – Alternate Stop at Dublin Elementary School: Pick Up, 5:45 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:45 p.m.

b. North Harford High and Middle Schools Bus 523 – Alternate Stop at Dublin Elementary School: Pick Up, 6:20 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:55 p.m.

c. Dublin Elementary School Bus 105 – Alternate Stop at Forge Hill Rd at Trappe Rd: Pick Up, 8:05 a.m.; Drop Off, 3:45 p.m.

3. Snake Lane: Alternate stop location for students residing on Snake Lane (Affected Schools: Aberdeen High, Aberdeen Middle, Churchville Elementary)

a. Aberdeen High School Bus 511 – Alternate Stop at Churchville Elementary School: Pick Up, 6:30 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:35 p.m.

b. Aberdeen Middle School Bus 110 – Alternate Stop at Churchville Elementary School: Pick Up, 7:05 a.m.; Drop Off, 3 p.m.

c. Churchville Elementary School Bus 986 – No safe/public locations closer than Churchville Elementary School; parents/guardians advised to drop off and pick up students at Churchville Elementary School

4. Grafton Lane – Alternate Stop location for students residing on Grafton Lane (Affected Schools: Aberdeen High, C. Milton Wright, Aberdeen Middle, Southampton Middle, Churchville Elementary)

a. Harford Technical High School Bus 250 – Alternate Stop at Churchville Elementary School: Pick Up, 6:50 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:45 p.m.

b. C. Milton Wright High School Bus 509 – Alternate Stop at Churchville Elementary School: Pick Up, 6:30 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:40 p.m.

c. Southampton Middle School Bus 996 – Alternate Stop at Churchville Elementary School: Pick Up, 7:10 a.m.; Drop Off, 3:25 p.m.

d. Aberdeen Middle School Bus 110 – Alternate Stop at Churchville Elementary School: Pick Up, 7:05 a.m.; Drop Off, 3 p.m.

e. Churchville Elementary School Bus 986 – No safe/public locations closer than Churchville Elementary School; parents/guardians advised to drop off and pick up students at Churchville Elementary School

5. Neal Road – No need for alternate stops because buses don’t travel Neal Road, so students currently use bus stops at each end of Neal Road which is still accessible.

6. Thomas Run Road – Alternate Stop location for students residing on Thomas Run Road between Ruffs Mill Road and Prospect Mill Road (Affected Schools: C. Milton Wright High, Southampton Middle, Dublin Elementary, Prospect Mill Elementary)

a. Harford Technical High School Bus 198 – Alternate Stop at Prospect Mill Elementary School: Pick Up, 7 a.m.; Drop Off, 2:20 p.m.

b. C. Milton Wright High School Bus 619 – Alternate Stop further away than drop off at C. Milton Wright High School; parents/guardians advised to drop off and pick up students at C.Milton Wright High School

c. Southampton Middle School Bus 999 – Alternate Stop at Prospect Mill Elementary School: Pick Up, 7:30 a.m.; Drop Off, 3:05 p.m.

d. Dublin Elementary School Bus 213 – Alternate Stop at Wilson’s Market, Rt. 1 @ Waverly Dr: Pick Up, 8:15 a.m.; Drop Off, 4:15 p.m.

e. Prospect Mill Elementary School Bus 978 – Will ride bus #224: Alternate Bus Stop is at Prospect Mill Rd @ Greenwood Dr: Pick Up, 8:15 a.m.; Drop Off, 4 p.m.

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan