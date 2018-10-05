Baltimore high school student arrested after gun found in locker

Police arrested a Baltimore high school student Thursday morning after finding a gun in the student’s locker, according to a statement from the city school system.

Police were carrying out a search warrant on the locker at Achievement Academy in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood when they found the firearm, the statement says.

No threats had been made against anyone at the school and the student, who was not identified, was arrested without incident, according to the statement.

Additional school officers were on hand Friday to review security protocols, the statement says.

The incident came a week after two students brought guns to a city elementary school. One of the guns was fired in the restroom. No one was injured in the incident, and school officials said the weapons “were not used to threaten anyone.”

