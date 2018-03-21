After shooting, Great Mills High School to stay closed through April 2

Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County will remain closed for the rest of the week, as the school community deals with the aftermath of a shooting that left one student dead and two others injured.

All schools in St. Mary’s County are closed Wednesday due to a snowstorm. Schools will be closed next week for spring break, so Great Mills High is expected to reopen April 2.

“Now more than ever we need to stand together as a school community to love, cherish, and support one another,” school principal Jake Heibel said in a statement on the school’s website. “We have and we will continue to stay strong, stay together, and find a way to get through this.”

On Tuesday morning, a student armed with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun fired at two classmates in a first-floor hallway, injuring a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A school resource officer quickly responded and fired at the gunman, identified as 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins. Rollins fired his gun almost simultaneously.

Rollins died hours later at a hospital. The school resource officer, Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill, was not injured.

The 16-year-old victim of Tuesday’s shooting — identified by family as Jaelynn Willey — remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to a hospital spokesman.

The 14-year-old boy — identified as Desmond Barnes — remained in good condition at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The school system is offering counseling to Great Mills students.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Sheriff Tim Cameron said Tuesday that the investigation would include searching a car and a home, interviewing witnesses, reviewing security camera footage, combing through social media and tracing the ownership of the gun used by Rollins. Investigators also were working to determine which bullets struck which individuals.

Cpl. Julie Yingling, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said Wednesday morning that there was no new information to share in the investigation.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, spokesman Dave Fitz said. The FBI set up a website to collect tips and video footage of the incident at fbi.gov/greatmills.

