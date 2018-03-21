Maryland high school shooting: 14-year-old victim identified, discharged from hospital

The 14-year-old boy shot in a hallway at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland minutes before class started Tuesday was discharged from the hospital Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The boy, who has been identified as Desmond Barnes, was shot in the thigh and treated at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident — which left two students injured and one, the suspected gunman, dead — remained unclear Wednesday morning.

County officials say 17-year-old student Austin Wyatt Rollins died after a confrontation with a school resource officer at around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said Rollins fired a Glock 9-millimeter gun at a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who was later identified as Jaelynn Willey. She remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The school’s resource officer, Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill, quickly “engaged” the shooter, Cameron said. As Gaskill fired at Rollins, Rollins “almost simultaneously” fired his gun, Cameron said.

Investigators are still working to determine which bullets struck which individuals.

Three people were injured in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to a county spokesman.

A YouCaring page set up for Barnes raised more than $10,000 by Wednesday morning.

“Desmond is an amazing child,” the page reads. “He is an exceptionally bright young male with an extremely bright future ahead of him. He is constantly winning awards and receiving recognition in various areas of study, making his parents, siblings, and entire family proud.”

