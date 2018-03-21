Here's what we know about the Maryland high school shooting

A 17-year-old gunman fired a Glock 9-millimeter gun at a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl at 7:55 a.m. in a hallway at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday.

The alleged shooter died after a confrontation with a school resource officer.

In the fallout of the shooting, many different storylines have developed. Here’s all of them in one place:

Three people were injured in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to a county spokesman.

