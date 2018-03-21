Here's what we know about the Maryland high school shooting

A 17-year-old gunman fired a Glock 9-millimeter gun at a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl at 7:55 a.m. in a hallway at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday.
The alleged shooter died after a confrontation with a school resource officer.
In the fallout of the shooting, many different storylines have developed. Here’s all of them in one place:
- The 14-year-old boy shot in a hallway at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland minutes before class started Tuesday was discharged from the hospital Wednesday, officials confirmed.
- The 16-year-old victim of Tuesday’s shooting at Great Mills High School — identified by family as Jaelynn Willey — remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to a hospital spokesman.
- As school systems across the country debate arming staff, state and local officials praised the actions of the school resource officer who fired at a gunman at Great Mills High School.
- The gun used by the suspected teenage shooter is difficult for adults to buy under Maryland’s tough gun laws.
- Students at Great Mills posted on social media sites Snapchat and Twitter during the deadly shooting. As school shootings become more common, so do social media images depicting them.
- Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County will remain closed for the rest of the week, as the school community deals with the shooting’s aftermath. Schools will be closed next week for spring break, so Great Mills High is expected to reopen April 2.
- The St. Mary’s County students flipped off the lights and put paper over the small windows in the classroom doors. Their teacher was outside. He had run in the direction of the gunfire. With the recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in many minds, one 17-year-old junior realized: “This was the real thing.”
- The shooting was not the first instance of school violence in the state. Violent incidents have occurred in and around public schools across Maryland for years, in urban and suburban areas, inside school buildings and outside their walls, involving students and others who targeted them.
- The same day of the shooting, Carroll County Public Schools announced it will place armed law enforcement presence in some schools.