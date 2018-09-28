Glenelg Country School official resigns after allegation of sexual misconduct

An associate head of school at Glenelg Country resigned after an allegation that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a student, school officials wrote in a Thursday letter to families.

Raymond Broderick, who served as the head of upper School, was placed on leave last week after a former student came forward and told school officials of an “inappropriate sexual relationship” in the early 2000s, when Broderick was a science teacher, the school said.

The Howard County private school has launched an investigation, and contacted Child Protective Services and local law enforcement. Broderick since resigned.

Reached at his home Friday, Broderick declined to comment and referred all questions to his lawyer. His lawyer also declined to comment.

A school spokeswoman declined to comment beyond what was in the letter.

“First and foremost, we applaud the courage and strength of our former student for coming forward and sharing this information with us. Upon receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation, which is ongoing,” Glenelg Country officials wrote. “We are taking this situation extremely seriously, as the safety of the children placed in our charge — past and present — is our paramount responsibility.”

A police spokeswoman said no one has been charged.

“During any open investigation, we cannot address unconfirmed allegations until or unless there is probable cause to file a criminal charge,” Sherry Llewellyn wrote in an email.

The school’s attorney, Jennifer Curry, is leading their investigation.

Glenelg officials said in the email that they have “no information or reason to believe that anyone else in our community has or had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a GCS employee.”

About 750 students, ages 2 through 12th grade, attend the Ellicott City prep school.

The school hired T&M Protection Services, an independent investigative firm, as a resource if others in the community want to come forward to share concerns of sexual misconduct by adults against current or former students.

The school is encouraging anyone with these concerns to contact the firm by calling 646-445-7686 or emailing Glenelgcountryschool@tmprotection.com.

“We promise to keep at the forefront of our actions and decisions our core values of integrity, mutual respect, responsibility, and service throughout this process,” school officials wrote.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman