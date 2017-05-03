Howard County board agreed to pay Foose $1.65 million package to step down as schools superintendent

Determined to see their superintendent step down, the Howard County school board has agreed to pay $1.13 million to retiring superintendent Renee Foose in four installments through 2020.

The board also agreed to pay Foose for her unused leave, contribute to her retirement plan, and provide lifetime health benefits equal to those received by a full retiree from the school district. These benefits bring her separation package to about $1.65 million.

That amount exceeds what it would have cost the board to keep Foose on for about three years left on her $273,000 contract. The terms of the payout were released Wednesday to The Baltimore Sun under a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Foose was hired in 2012 as the first woman to run high-achieving Howard County schools, but five years later her relationship had soured with her board and teachers union. Her opponents on the board argue they were elected to rein in a superintendent regarded as both secretive and dictatorial.

Foose was sharply criticized over her handling of mold found at Glenwood Middle School in 2015. Critics said she delayed telling parents and teachers about it, and they allege students became sick as a result.

Her opponents campaigned and won election to the board last year with calls for new leadership. Three new board members were sworn in Dec. 5, giving the seven-member panel a majority critical of Foose. The board quickly passed eight resolutions to broaden its authority. Foose responded the next month with a lawsuit in Howard County Circuit Court alleging the board passed illegal measures to undermine her.

During Foose's tenure, Howard County schools scored the highest in Maryland on state and national academic measures in the past three years, she noted in her lawsuit. The county's graduation rate peaked at 93.5 percent under Foose in fiscal year 2015, her lawyers wrote. She launched sweeping plans to transform elementary education with foreign language lessons and refocused subjects.

Her opposition grew increasingly organized in recent months. They circulated an online petition to have Foose fired. Some rallied outside county offices last month; one woman carried a sign with "Cut Foose Loose."

The board and Foose, meanwhile, were quietly negotiating terms of her departure. County Executive Allan Kittleman personally mediated the settlement. She stepped down Tuesday, saying she was pleased to retire after three decades serving Maryland as an educator and state trooper. The board thanked her in a written statement.

The board immediately named as acting superintendent Michael Martirano, the former state schools superintendent of West Virginia. Martirano previously worked in Maryland as superintendent of St. Mary's County schools and director of elementary education for the Howard County system.

