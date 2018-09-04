Baltimore City adds 7 more schools to those closing three hours early Tuesday for heat

Baltimore City school officials are adding seven more schools to the list of more than 60 that will close three hours early Tuesday because the air-conditioning isn’t working well enough on a day when the heat index is above 100 degrees.

The seven schools that have been added are two high schools: Ben Franklin and Youth Opportunity high schools; and Dallas Nicholas, Gwynns Falls, Margaret Brent, Robert Coleman and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools.

The school system alerted the public that more than 60 schools would close early today due to heat.

Heat also closed eight schools in Baltimore County and two alternative centers. Seven years ago, 40 percent of schools in the county weren’t air-conditioned. Today, 95 percent of them are, but they no longer close the system for those eight schools and two centers.

Closed on the first day of school are: Dulaney, Lansdowne, Patapsco and Woodlawn high schools; and Bedford, Berkshire, Colgate and Dundalk elementary schools. It also included Campfield Early Learning Center and Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies.

No decision has been made on closing schools Wednesday, but the weather forecast remains virtually the same.

