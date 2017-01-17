State education officials hold public hearing Tuesday in Baltimore

The Maryland State Department of Education is holding a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore to hear comment from the public about a new structure for how students and schools will be held accountable.

The federal Every Students Succeeds Act requires states to rewrite their regulations on how students and schools will be held accountable. The new regulations proposed by the school board will set up a mechanism for deciding what schools are failing, as well as a new grading system for schools.

The state is holding several meetings around the state. The meeting Monday is the only one in the Baltimore area.

