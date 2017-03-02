Eastern Tech students protest over racial slur scratched on baseball field

More than 200 students at Eastern Technical High School in Essex held a peaceful protest in the school Thursday morning to denounce a racial slur scratched in the dirt on a baseball field, school officials said.

Baltimore County schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson said the students gathered in protest for a short period then proceeded to class without incident.

Overnight Wednesday, a photo spread online that showed the slur written in dirt on the field. Dickerson said two students have been disciplined over the slur and the disruption it caused.

