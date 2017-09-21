Dulaney High athletic field closed for utility work after underground wire electrified fence

Dulaney High School’s main athletic field will be closed for several weeks to allow an underground wire to be unearthed, after a staff member felt an electric current running through a nearby fence last week, officials said.

The damaged wiring that electrified the fence was fixed last weekend, after the staff member who touched it notified facilities staff at the high school in Timonium, Baltimore County Public Schools chief of staff Mychael Dickerson said.

The staff member felt a minor shock and was not injured, Dickerson said. No one else came into contact with the fence.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to be proactive, our facilities crews are checking the rest of that line to make sure there are no other damaged areas,” Dickerson said in an email.

Dulaney fall sports practices are being moved to alternate fields and games are being held at opposing schools when possible, he said.

It’s unclear exactly how long the utility work will last, but it could take anywhere from a few weeks to more than a month, Dickerson said.

