Interim Baltimore County schools superintendent hopes for respect, collaboration with board

The interim head of Baltimore County schools said she hopes the tensions that regularly erupt between school board members will subside as she takes over in July.

Verletta White will take the reigns of the nation's 25th largest school system at a time when contentious exchanges have become routine at board meetings.

A few of the board members appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan frequently voted against proposals made by the outgoing superintendent, Dallas Dance, and questioned . his performance effectiveness. In 2016, two members voted against giving him a second, four-year contract.

Dance resigned on April 28, effective June 30. White has a one year contract which begins July 1.

In a meeting with The Baltimore Sun's editorial board, White said board members have a right to represent their constituents and to express their opinions.

She said she was confident that the board shares her vision of the school district's priorities for the next school year.

"I hope going forward we would have a respectful, collaborative relationship," she said. "Everyone is looking forward."

White, who has said she wants to be the permanent superintendent, declined to say whether the testiness has become worse recently.

"There were some extraordinary exchanges from time to time that will make anyone in the room uncomfortable, but we can't get stuck there," she said.

White said she believed her decades of working in the school system will provide calm and stability to a school system that has seen a lot of change since Dance arrived in 2012.

Outlining her priorities for the coming year, White said she wants to give teachers more time to focus on learning the curriculum and working together.

She will focus on literacy, she said, ensuring that students learn to read, interpret and analyze information in all the subjects they are taking. She believes the system's low math scores on state tests will be improved as a result.

