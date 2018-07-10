Baltimore County school board OKs details of interim superintendent White's contract for next year

The Baltimore County school board voted Tuesday night on the details of a contract with Verletta White, who will continue as an interim superintendent.

White will receive a $273,000 salary for the next year, as well as benefits. She must seek prior board approval to travel and to attend professional conferences, a provision that follows extensive travel by the former superintendent. The contract says she will be able to apply for the permanent, four-year job next year when the board begins its search for a superintendent. If she does not get the job, a provision in the contract allows her to return to the job she held in 2016-17 school year, as chief academic officer.

White was named more than an interim a year ago after Dallas Dance resigned suddenly amid a criminal investigation into his failure to report income from a contractor who was doing business with the county.

The vote was nine to three, with Julie Henn, Kathleen Causey and Roger Hayden voting against the contract.

The three members did not explain why they voted against the contract.

The contract was not made available Tuesday night.

A divided board voted to make White the permanent superintendent in April, but Maryland State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon, in a rare move, declined to approve the appointment.

Salmon had raised concerns about the failure of the board to launch a comprehensive audit of contracts quickly enough. She also raised questions about White’s ethics violations. White had been a paid consultant for a company whose clients did business with the school system, and she had not filled out her financial disclosure forms correctly.

White amended the forms and said she would not do any consulting work as superintendent.

