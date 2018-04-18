Baltimore County community remains divided on new school superintendent Verletta White

Baltimore County community members remain deeply divided about the school board’s decision to hire Verletta White as the district’s permanent superintendent, with some worried that the contentious and unconventional selection process will cast a shadow on her administration moving forward.

“There’s obviously some healing that has to happen in our county,” said Abby Beytin, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

Supporters of White, who has served as interim superintendent for the past nine months, cheered after the board voted 8-4 Tuesday night to offer her the job. She is the district’s first female superintendent, and represents homegrown talent — she attended county public schools and then rose through the school systems ranks from teacher to top administrator.

But there is another vocal group of parents, politicians and board members who are concerned that the school board rushed their vote and picked a leader who has been under scrutiny for ethics violations.

Many expressed concern that White is too closely connected to former superintendent Dallas Dance, who will be sentenced Friday on his conviction of four counts of perjury. She was the chief academic officer under Dance, and assumed the interim decision after he resigned.

Two weeks before the board voted to hire White, they decided to spend $75,000 to hire a firm to conduct a national search. Some said that because this national search never took place, questions remain about whether White is the best person for the job — or whether someone else would be better suited.

“It was really pretty simple,” said board member Roger Hayden, who voted against giving the spot to White. “We had not done our homework.”

Another member of the board minority, Julie Henn, said the body failed to be transparent about the search process. The board had a full year to do its “due diligence,” she said, but didn’t take the necessary steps.

“If the public has trust in the process, that goes a long way,” she said. “We are in a position right now where we have to repair the public trust in our school system.”

The school board’s ethics panel found in February that White violated ethics rules twice when she failed to disclose a consulting job on her financial disclosure forms for several years. She also was found to have benefited financially from her “prestige of office.”

Some parents have taken to calling White “Dallas Dance 2.0.” The Maryland State Prosecutor’s office says Dance failed to disclose nearly $147,000 of income he earned as a private consultant. Some of that money came from Chicago-based Education Research & Development Institute, a company that represents education technology firms that have won millions of dollars in no-bid contracts with the school system.

White also acknowledged receiving nearly $3,000 per year to attend ERDI’s private sessions with education technology companies in various cities. She said she didn’t fill out the forms correctly because they were confusing, calling it “an honest mistake.”

She has not been charged with any crime.

County board members have pledged to legislators that they will do an extensive audit of education technology contracts and relationships with vendors.

“Verletta needs to work with us on whatever findings come from that audit to make sure they’re resolved and to get rid of the shadow over her once and for all,” Henn said.

Four Republican Baltimore County delegates send a letter to board earlier this month asking that White not be named superintendent. They said she was unresponsive to their concerns about issues in the school system.

But other Baltimore County politicians have expressed strong support for White, including County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

County Councilman Julian Jones said he was “extremely pleased” about the board’s decision. He said it will bring much-needed stability to the system and save the district money they would’ve spent on a national search.

“Now that the decision is made, we should come together and work together to make Baltimore County Public Schools the best school system in the nation,” he said.

Jones said he has no reservations about avoiding a national search.

“You will not find a person from the outside who will know more about our system and instill the leadership and stability we need at this time,” he said.

Some say White has her work cut out for her, as she tries to bridge the divide while also facing the need to improve graduation rates, fix discipline policies and look into curriculum issues.

“I believe she has the potential to be an outstanding leader,” Henn said. “I hope we can work together but there are some repairs that have to be done first. There is an openness and trust we need to reestablish because that trust has been broken.”

