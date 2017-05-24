New Baltimore County interim schools superintendent says she wants job permanently

The morning after she was named Baltimore County's interim schools superintendent, Verletta White made one thing clear right away: She wants the job on a permanent basis.

The county school board voted Tuesday night to give her the interim job, just a month after Superintendent Dallas Dance announced abruptly that he would resign. Without enough time to do a national search, the board chose to appoint White, the chief academic officer, as interim superintedent for one year.

"I know what the title says, but I am in this for the long haul," White said during an interview Wednesday morning. "I have a personal and professional investment in Baltimore County. I care deeply about this school system. And so my plans are to stay and to make a difference long term."

White, 49, said she made it clear to school board members that she will be applying for the permanent position. It is unclear, however, whether the current board will be hiring the next superintendent.

The current board, which could turn over completely at the end of 2018, might choose to have White stay for two years in order to give a new school board the chance to hire its own person.

A home-grown teacher and administrator, White will become the county's first woman superintendent and the first one in decades not to be brought in from outside Maryland.

After five years of constant change, White said, she doesn't see the need to make major course corrections, but rather to be a steady hand in carrying out the policies that Dance has begun.

She said she will focus particular attention on discipline in the schools. "I don't believe that we have any significant problems, but I do believe that it is an area we need to address. There are isolated cases school by school, but they are cases nonetheless."

White said she has heard from parents and other members of the community who are concerned about student safety and an "orderly learning environment."

She is taking over the reins of a school system that educated her. She went to Woodmore Elementary School, Woodlawn Middle School and graduated from Woodlawn High School.

She met her future husband in seventh grade, but they didn't start dating until many years later.

After a stint in Baltimore City schools, she began teaching elementary school in the county, rising through the administrative ranks under the past three superintendents.

