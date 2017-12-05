Baltimore County parents, school board members ask state for technology audit

Baltimore County parents went before the state school board Tuesday morning seeking an independent audit of the county’s technology contracts.

The request comes after questions have been raised about no-bid technology contracts the county has entered into in the past several years. The former superintendent, Dallas Dance, is under investigation by the state prosecutors office for his relationship with a company that received a no-bid contract with the system.

Dance and Interim Superintendent Verletta White have done consulting work for an organization that represents some companies that do business with the school system.

Brenda Peiffer, the mother of two children, said she is concerned the technology initiative — which has provided a laptop to each elementary and middle school student in the school system — has not been proved to be effective yet.

“It is crucial we get to the bottom of the controversy that has recently come to light so we can know with certainty what is behind this push for technology use in BCPS,” Peiffer said.

Two Baltimore County school board members, Kathleen Causey and Ann Miller, joined the parents in asking the state board to take action. White announced recently that she will no longer receive pay from consulting work and will abide by new restrictions on her out-of-state travel. However, the entire board has not come out in support of an independent audit.

The county school system is currently looking to hire an accounting firm to conduct an audit of the district's procurement process for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The proposed audit, which would begin Jan. 10 and be completed by Feb. 15, would include an examination of a sampling of technology purchases, including transactions made without seeking competitive bids and those that did solicit proposals.

The state board is still meeting and has not commented on the request.

