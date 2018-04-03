Baltimore County school board approves contract to do national superintendent search

After a lengthy debate Tuesday night, the Baltimore County school board hired a firm to do a national search for a new superintendent.

But the search may be short circuited by a vote scheduled in two weeks to give the job to interim Superintendent Verletta White.

At least several members said they would support making her the permanent superintendent.

During a discussion that aired many of the emotional feelings of board members over the issue, the board at first appeared on the verge of taking a vote on whether to make White the superintendent.

The suggestion seemed to shock a number of members, including Josie Shaffer, who said, “Wow, I didn’t expect this at 10:30 at night.”

Board member Kathleen Causey looked across the table at fellow board member Stephen Verch and told him she thought it was “incredibly unprofessional” to propose a vote that late at night.

“I would hope that we would vote to do a full search. Not rush things, not cut out the process. That is just utterly ridiculous,” she said.

But that motion was scuttled when the board was informed by its staff that the vote on White couldn’t take place because it was not on the agenda.

Instead, Verch agreed to hold the vote during the private session before the open board meeting on April 17.

The discussion started with consideration of a motion to hire Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, but several members said they believed the group had done a poor job in helping to select Dallas Dance six years ago. They also raised other issues and suggested another firm be hired that had bid on the contract.

Board member Nick Stewart said the smaller firm had only done one search for a system with more than 60,000 students and did not have the man power to do a high level search in a short period of time.

When the vote to hire the other firm failed, Verch recommended they not do a search and hire White. The members who had fought hiring Hazard then agreed to do it.

School board members Verch, Stewart, Charles McDaniels and David Uhlfelder all praised White’s work and appeared to support or said they did.

White initially enjoyed broad support from the board, teachers and parents after being named interim superintendent. Unlike her predecessor, Dance, she was able to gain consensus of the board for her initiatives and drew praise by members.

But questions have been raised by parents and others concerned by revelations in November that White failed to file accurate financial disclosure reports. Some have also expressed concern that she is too closely linked to Dance, whom she worked under for five years. Dance pleaded guilty last month to perjury for failing to accurately fill out his financial disclosure reports.

