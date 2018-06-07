Baltimore County school board to meet to discuss next interim superintendent

The Baltimore County school board on Thursday is expected to grapple over who will be the next interim superintendent — continuing what has been months of back and forth on the issue.

The state’s top education official has twice rejected the board’s choice of Verletta White as the next permanent superintendent. White has been serving as interim superintendent for the past year, with her term expiring at the end of the month.

White appears to be the favored candidate to be named to another one-year interim term. But some board members say they will ask the board to consider appointing someone who does not want the permanent job.

“It gives us a reset. We have a year to get away from the negative controversies we have faced recently,” said board member Ann Miller, who has consistently voted against White.

Kathleen Causey, another board member, said she hopes the board will discuss giving other people the opportunity to apply for the job in the next couple of weeks.

Causey requested the names of all school system employees who have the academic qualifications and experience necessary under state law to become an interim superintendent. She said the list included dozens of people.

Causey said she would prefer if the board advertised the position to see who might apply in the next week or so. “That would be an open and fair process,” she said.

With the board’s only regular June meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Causey said the board would have to hold a second meeting toward the end of the month in order to consider other candidates and take a public vote.

“There is still time if the board is willing to spend some extra time,” she said.

The majority of the school board has supported White as the next superintendent. It voted in April to give her a four-year contract.

That decision was rejected by state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon, who cited White’s recent ethics violations and the school system’s failure to conduct an audit of the way it awards contracts. The school board then asked Salmon to reconsider the decision. Salmon wrote a letter to the school board last week again declining to approve White, saying her “reservations remain.”

The board now must find an interim superintendent to take the job by July 1. Salmon has said she would approve White as an interim superintendent for a second year.

White was named interim superintendent last year, following the resignation of Superintendent Dallas Dance, who pleaded guilty to perjury for failing to disclose consulting work. He is currently serving a six-month sentence in a Virginia jail.

White violated two ethics rules when she did part time consulting work for a company that represents education technology companies and failed to report it on her financial disclosure forms. She has pledged to no longer do any consulting work and has since amended her forms.

The school board has also hired an accounting firm to do a year-long audit.

Board member Emory Young, who voted for White in April, said “I would support her in continuing on another year.”

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be closed to the public. The board might come out of closed session and vote on its choice for interim superintendent in public if a choice has been made.

