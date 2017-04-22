Dance resignation leaves his school initiatives in question

In his five years as Baltimore County schools superintendent, Dallas Dance has been a forceful, energetic — and sometimes controversial — presence in a diverse suburban district known both for its outstanding and struggling schools.

His abrupt resignation last week leaves open the possibility that many of his initiatives — some of them just recently launched — could be delayed or dropped under an interim superintendent to be hired in the next two months.

Some school leaders, parents and legislators praised Dance's communication skills and political savvy — particularly his relationships with the county executive and lawmakers who supported his funding requests. They want the next leader of the school system to nurture and build on those important connections.

Others are skeptical of some of his initiatives — particularly a seven-year, $205 million plan to provide a laptop computer to every elementary- and middle-school student in the county. Some want that program dialed back.

And some parents and teachers spoke of emerging problems, including in classroom discipline, that need to be addressed soon.

Dance, 36, announced Tuesday that he will step down at the end of June, leaving the county school board little time to find an interim superintendent to take over on July 1. The board plans to hire an interim superintendent to serve for at least one year while members look for a long-term successor.

The Baltimore County school district is among the state's largest, with 112,000 students and a $1.4 billion budget. Dance signed a four-year contract last year at $287,000 per year.

Dance's tenure has been marked by ambitious changes that were enacted quickly — in some cases with uneven results. Teachers rebelled in 2013 when a new elementary school curriculum was introduced through on an online platform that was difficult to access. The curriculum, which was being written, was put into teachers hands just weeks before they were expected to start teaching it.

A new grading policy introduced this school year that puts less weight on behavior and homework drew criticism from parents and mixed reviews from teachers.

Abby Beytin, president of the county teachers union, said teachers would like "some down time from change upon change upon change."

"We would like changes to be kept at a minimum for now," she said. "Teachers need time to learn the things in front of them and to perfect that."

But Dance's fast-paced decision-making was praised by others, who say he inherited a system that wasn't keeping up with the times and began forcing needed changes. County Council Chairman Tom Quirk said he hopes the next superintendent has the same zest for innovation.

"I think Dallas Dance really tried to push for a lot of innovation and new programs," the Catonsville Democrat said. "We need to continue that to stay competitive and, if anything, notch it up because we live in a world of competition. … We have to do the best we can."

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz hopes the next superintendent brings new ideas for school curriculum and programs. He spoke of Dance's technology initiative, his addition of Spanish-language instruction in elementary schools, and his establishment of an "early college high school" set to open this fall at Woodlawn, that will allow students to graduate with a high school diploma and an associate's degree in four years.

"These types of programs require creativity," Kamenetz said. "I hope that the next superintendent continues to carry these concepts forward."

The most popular initiatives included the elementary-level foreign language instruction and new magnet programs in middle and high schools that give students choices for studying subjects that interest them. Legislators, parents and teachers said they wanted those efforts continued or expanded.

Dance also introduced cultural competency training for staff to deepen their understanding of the backgrounds, life experiences and attitudes of black, Hispanic and other minority students, in hopes of reducing inequity in the way those students were treated.

While there are about an equal number of white and black students in the county, the Hispanic and Asian populations have grown rapidly. White students are now in the minority.

The training started three years ago with the school board. Principals and teachers will begin later this year. The effort has been applauded by teachers, parents and board members.

"If we are to continue to move forward as a school district, we must continue the equity training for all school employees," said Susan Kleinsasser, an elementary school teacher.

Yara Cheikh, a parent advocate, agreed.

"I think we need a superintendent that is committed to diversity in all forms in our county, but also recognizes the value of our teachers and will work toward creating a environment of respect for teacher and students," she said. "Frankly, we need as a county to value our teachers more than we have."

Emory Young, president of the PTA Council of Baltimore County, said he wants a superintendent "who has a vision and a plan, and has the ability to communicate that effectively."

"The biggest thing is going to be someone with experience leading a system of our size and diverse population," Young said.

The community is deeply divided on the laptop initiative. Many parents have spoken against it during school board meetings.

Parents who have limited their children's screen time at home say they are particularly concerned about the length of time young students are spending on their devices during the school day. They want the school system to show that the impact of the initiative is more positive than negative.

"We just have to make sure that we monitor the amount of time that students are on [devices]," Young said. "We have to look at the safety and health concerns. There's been a lot of discussion of how much time is too much time."

Beytin, the union president, said teachers have had mixed reactions to the initiative. While some teachers have embraced it, others feel the money would be better spent on reducing class sizes and addressing other issues. The union never took an official position on it.

"To go back to say we're going to take away all the devices from kids would be very, very difficult," Beytin said. "I don't know that it is something that can be undone at this point."