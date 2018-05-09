Baltimore County will lengthen its school day by five minutes

Baltimore County school students will spend five minutes longer in school per day starting in the fall, under an agreement between the teachers union and school administrators.

The move comes after Maryland state Superintendent Karen Salmon agreed to exempt the county this year from having to make up eight hours lost to bad weather, on the condition that the county rework the schedule to lengthen the time high schoolers are in class each day.

Baltimore County high school students have one of the shortest school days in the state, barely enough to comply with the minimum number of days and hours required by state law.

The change will last just one year, enough time for the two sides to come to a long-term agreement that would likely include a pay increase for teachers, according to Abby Beytin, the union president.

The one-year agreement does not include a pay increase, Beytin said, because the school day for teachers was not lengthened. Teachers must be in the school building for a half hour longer than students to allow time for them to arrive before and after students, but the county will allow that to be reduced to 25 minutes.

If the county had not extended the school day, students would have had to go to school for an additional day this year to meet the requirement.

