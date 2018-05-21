Over 1,900 students at schools near Perry Hall may be there for hours after death of Baltimore County officer

Just over 1,900 students in Perry Hall area schools are stuck in their schools, unable to leave as Baltimore County police continue to search for the suspects in the killing of a police officer Monday afternoon.

School officials said they are working on feeding students who may be forced to remain at school for up to another four or five hours, according to Diana Spencer, a spokeswoman for the school system.

Police are looking for four suspects who officials say injured a four-year veteran of the Baltimore County police force. A witness saw the officer, whose name has not been released, get run over by a vehicle. Police have not said whether the officer was shot.

Police are searching a densely populated area for the suspects.

Students at Seven Oaks, Gunpowder and Perry Hall were still at their schools at 6 p.m., two hours after their normal dismissal times. Spencer said students who stayed for after-school activities at Perry Hall middle and high schools have also been unable to leave.

Carney Elementary school students are being transported home on school buses and parents are picking them up, after being held for more than an hour after the normal release time.

“We are releasing students as soon as we can. This is going to be a school by school situation,” Spencer said.

Perry Hall Elementary posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that “all students are safe and in their classrooms.” Parents commented on the post with questions about how late their children would be stuck at school, whether they had snacks and when they would get more information.

The Baltimore County Public Safety Twitter account posted that school officials are “providing meals for children.”

Rebecca Chisholm and her husband have been glued to social media and the evening news as they wait for an update on when they can pick up two of their children from Perry Hall Elementary School.

“We’ve just been trolling Facebook and watching the news reports non-stop,” said Chisholm, a teacher at Middle River Middle School.

At 6:15 p.m., she still didn’t have any idea when her third-grade son or fifth-grade daughter would be coming home. A teacher sent an email assuring her that the kids were fed dinner and watching movies in the gym.

“It’s difficult. I know that they’re OK, but it’s hard that you can’t be with them and explain what’s happening in your own way,” Chisholm said. “I appreciate anything those teachers are doing right now. I can’t imagine explaining to the kids why they can’t be with mommy and daddy.”

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan, speaking during a news conference at about 6:20 p.m., said the schools were put on lockdown for the safety of children. He said he hoped to send the students home soon, but would not compromise their safety.

"We hopefully will have the search completed soon, but we're not going to make it too soon," Sheridan said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie