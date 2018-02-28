Baltimore County meeting on school safety and discipline planned for Wednesday night

Baltimore County officials will hold a meeting on school safety and discipline in Towson on Wednesday night.

School system officials will be available to listen to concerns from parents and community members about school safety.

Representatives will be on hand from the school system’s offices of school safety, student support services, school climate and community superintendents.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Baltimore County Public Schools headquarters, at 6901 N. Charles St. in Towson. The meeting will be in Building E.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter