News Maryland Education K-12 Education

Baltimore County meeting on school safety and discipline planned for Wednesday night

Pamela Wood
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County officials will hold a meeting on school safety and discipline in Towson on Wednesday night.

School system officials will be available to listen to concerns from parents and community members about school safety.

Representatives will be on hand from the school system’s offices of school safety, student support services, school climate and community superintendents.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Baltimore County Public Schools headquarters, at 6901 N. Charles St. in Towson. The meeting will be in Building E.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
46°