Baltimore County school board applications open

The commission established to nominate candidates for four at-large appointments to the Baltimore County school board is accepting applications from people interested in serving on a panel that will also include elected slots for the first time.

The volunteer Board of Education is transitioning this year from being a board that is fully appointed by the governor to a hybrid panel comprised of one student member, four appointed positions and seven elected seats. The board has been accepting applications since Feb. 1.

The Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission is charged with selecting nominees to recommend to the governor, who will appoint them to the four at-large seats.

“Interested Baltimore County residents are urged to submit applications,” said the commission’s chairman, Aaron Plymouth.

Candidate interviews will be held in public over the next five months prior to the June 26 primary election.

The public interviews of candidates interested for the appointments are scheduled for April 23 at Milford Mill Academy, May 7 at Perry Hall High School, May 21 at Loch Raven High School, June 4 at Dundalk High School and June 25 at Catonsville High School.

Applications, which can be obtained at the Baltimore County Public School website, will be accepted through March 16. They can be mailed to the nominating commission, care of Debi Decker, at 6901 North Charles Street, Towson, MD 21204.

County residents who are interested in campaigning for one of the seven elected seats have until Feb. 27 to file their candidacies. As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., only five people have declared their candidacies in five districts, leaving two districts with no candidates so far. If no one files in those districts, the commission would nominate individuals to be appointed for those seats as well.

