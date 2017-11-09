Parents upset, police patrol Perry Hall High School after 'hoax' threat

Some parents kept their children home, and Baltimore County police officers patrolled Perry Hall High School on Thursday after county officials say a student made a threat that was later deemed a hoax.

Spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said a student passed out fliers Wednesday in school. The fliers contained “vague comments” and told students not to come to school Thursday, Vinson said in an e-mail to The Sun.

A school resource office interviewed the student and police determined “that this was not a credible threat,” Vinson said.

No one was criminally charged.

Vinson said patrol officers were assigned to the school “as an extra step in precaution.”

Schools spokeswoman Dolores Pierorazio said the fliers were a “hoax” created by students as a joke. School officials have taken disciplinary action against several students, she said.

School staff discovered the threat Wednesday and “immediately involved police as a precaution,” Pierorazio said in an e-mail.

County Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, said some parents have complained they they were not notified about the threat soon enough. He said they received information by email Thursday.

“The school system can always do a better job of communicating updates to parents,” Marks said. “But the larger concern is that students feel they can get away with making light of this type of situation. There’s a real concern about discipline in schools.”

In 2012, a 15-year-old Perry Hall student Robert W. Gladden Jr. opened fire in the cafeteria on the first day of school, shooting a 17-year-old. Gladden pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

“No one should ever make light of that situation,” Marks said.

