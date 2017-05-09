Owings Mills student found suffering from a cutting injury Tuesday, police say

An 18-year-old Owings Mills High School student was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after he had been cut with a sharp object, Baltimore County police said.

A music teacher saw found the 11th-grade student shortly after 9 a.m. on the second floor of the school, staggering and injured, police said. The teacher walked the student to the nurse's office, where they called 911.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen has been uncooperative, police said, and investigators have not determined what led to the injury.

Police have not recovered a weapon or determined a suspect. The incident did not disrupt classes.

