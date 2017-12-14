Loyola Blakefield closed after racist graffiti in bathroom stall, Towson boys school says

Loyola Blakefield, a Catholic boys’ school in Towson, was closed Thursday after racist graffiti was discovered in a bathroom stall, administrators said.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by this attack on the respect and dignity of members of our community, especially our African-American members who were targeted by this hateful message,” school President Anthony Day said in a statement. “We will discover who did this, and they will no longer be a part of our community.”

School officials said they were working with Baltimore County police “to investigate this hateful act.” They said they closed the school “out of an abundance of care for our community.”

County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said the graffiti discovered Wednesday in Burk Hall said, “No n-----s better be here come Thursday.”

The same bathroom stall was also vandalized last week, Peach said.

On Dec. 4, that message read, “We hate n-----s,” she said.

School administrators told police this week they have had other racial incidents this year that were not reported to police, Peach said.

“They have had other issues and other problems, according to them, since the beginning of the school year,” she said.

Peach said police are working with school officials today to review all surveillance footage.

The Jesuit school enrolls students in grades 6 through 12.

This story will be updated.

