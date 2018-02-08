Teens playing hooky cause brief lock down at Milford Mill Academy

Two teenagers playing hooky from another school went to visit their friends at Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore County and set off a brief lock down at the school Thursday morning.

Administrators set in motion the lock down, which requires students to stay in their classroom and no one to come or go from the school, because the two teenagers weren’t recognized as students, according to Baltimore County police. It has been lifted.

The teens were charged as juveniles with trespassing by county police.

