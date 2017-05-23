Baltimore County school board names Verletta White as interim superintendent

The Baltimore County school board voted Tuesday night to name Verletta White, who has risen through the ranks from teacher to one of the top officials in the system, to interim superintendent.

White, 49, will replace Dallas Dance, who resigned suddenly on April 18. The school board decided to appoint an interim because it did not have sufficient time to do a national search for a replacement by the time Dance leaves office at the end of June.

The one-year appointment is subject to approval by the state superintendent of schools. It will begin July 1.

White has been the chief academic officer since 2013, when Dance chose her shortly after he became superintendent.

Soft-spoken and unflappable, she has stood behind all of Dance's initiatives, even those that ran into opposition, such as a new grading policy instituted this school year.

The school board has not said whether it intends to appoint a permanent superintendent next July or leave that to the next board.

The county will switch from an all-appointed board to a partially elected board after the 2018 elections.

Some board members have worried that superintendent candidates would not want to be hired just as they are about to get a new school board to answer to.

If White were asked to take the job for two years, the school board would have to seek approval from the state.

Maryland law requires superintendents to work under four-year contracts that run from July 1 to June 30. It is unusual for an interim to remain in place for two years, but it has been done recently in Montgomery County.

Her education career began in 1992 after graduating from Towson University.

She taught second, third and fourth grades at Garrett Heights Elementary School in Baltimore City then moved to Summit Park Elementary in Pikesville to teach third grade.

She was a teacher mentor, then became an assistant principal and finally a principal of Seneca Elementary School in Pikesville in 2000.

She rose through the ranks quickly under the former superintendent, Joe Hairston, holding a variety of administrative jobs to became assistant superintendent of schools in 2009.

She also holds a master's degree in leadership in teaching from Notre Dame of Maryland University and is currently a doctoral candidate at Morgan State University.

White lives in northern Baltimore County.

Dance will leave with three years on a four-year contract. At the time of his resignation, he said he did not have a new job, but had job prospects.

Superintendents usually tell their school boards in the fall if they are leaving in order to give the board time to do a national search and hire a replacement.

Since he was hired, Dance had the support of the majority of the board. More recently, however, several board members have voted against his proposals.

