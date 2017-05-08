Baltimore County school board looking for applicants for interim superintendent

Baltimore County's school board is accepting applications through today for candidates interested in being interim superintendent, a job that became open with the resignation of Dallas Dance last month.

The board is seeking an interim because Dance gave the board little time to find a permanent replacement before July 1, when Maryland law requires new superintendents — either interims or permanent — to be in place.

The school board met behind closed doors last week to discuss how to proceed with a search for an interim, but has not made a public statement about the details of the search.

The board meets Tuesday evening for its regularly scheduled meeting, and a discussion of the superintendent search is not listed on the agenda. Board chair Edward Gilliss could decide to discuss it in his scheduled comments, however.

The board will have to decide whether to appoint an interim for one or two years, as well as who may be available.

