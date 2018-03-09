Unfounded threat made at Dumbarton Middle School in Baltimore County

During a power outage at Dumbarton Middle School this morning, a comment from a student caused school administrators to investigate a possible safety threat to the school, according to a statement the principal sent to parents.

No credible threat was found.

Principal Susan Harris told parents in a voicemail message that “a student made an inappropriate comment suggesting that there was a threat to Dumbarton. We immediately removed the student from class and we conducted an investigation.”

In addition, Harris said, administrators and police are looking into a “inappropriate post on social media that has been circulating.”

The post is being actively investigated, she said.

She said students would face appropriate disciplinary action.

