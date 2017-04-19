Baltimore County school board to start search for interim superintendent

The Baltimore County school board will meet soon to decide how to proceed in its search for a replacement for Dallas Dance, who abruptly announced Tuesday that he will leave his job as superintendent on June 30.

Board President Edward Gilliss said he believes the board must select an interim superintendent to serve for at least a year.

"The two choices are either an internal candidate or someone from the outside," he said. "Our objective is to identify a person to serve for a 12-month period."

Board member Marisol Johnson said she believes there are administrators inside the system who are qualified to to do the job.

Dance's departure was not anticipated. He is leaving after the first year of his four year contract, and his announcement came at a time that gives the board just 10 weeks to come up with a replacement.

State law requires that all superintendents start in the position on July 1. Most interim superintendents serve for a year, but there have been instances when a school board has been unable to find a replacement and the interim stayed for two years.

The board will have to take into account that nearly all of the 11-member panel may be new by December 2018. Under a new state law, the board will turn from an all appointed board to a partially elected board. County residents will elect seven of the school board members in November 2018, and four members will be appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan the following month.

Gilliss said the board will have to decide whether it wants to hire a new superintendent just months before a turnover of the majority of the board. He said the board could ask Maryland State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon for permission to extend the interim superintendent for two years, but no specific decision has yet been made.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

@lizbowie