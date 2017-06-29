Baltimore County school superintendent leaves job on Friday

Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance leaves his job at the end of the day on Friday with no indication of his long-term professional plans, or where he may end up working in the future.

It was announced earlier this week that Dance, who was superintendent for five years, has taken a part-time consulting job giving advice to technology companies creating new educational products and programs. He will be one of about 25 senior fellows working for The Center for Digital Education that occasionally write papers, moderate webinars, and speak at events, according to Susan Gentz, the center's deputy executive director for content.

The Center for Digital Education is a media company focused on technology and education, according to Gentz. The fellows are paid for each assignment, she said, and there is no set pay.

Dance resigned abruptly on April 18. The school board appointed Verletta White, the chief academic officer, as interim superintendent for one year.

