Former Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dallas Dance indicted on 4 counts of perjury

Former Baltimore County school superintendent Dallas Dance was indicted today on four counts of perjury for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 in pay he received for private consulting with several companies and school districts beginning in 2012, the Maryland State Prosecutor announced.

The four-count indictment handed down by a Baltimore County grand jury alleges the former superintendent falsely stated on financial disclosure forms filed with the county school district that he earned no money from his consulting company, Deliberate Excellence, in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Each perjury count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail. Dance is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Feb. 12.

The charges alleged he negotiated a no-bid contract between the school system and Chicago-based SUPES Academy in 2012 while he was earning approximately $90,000 from the company. Dance previously estimated earning $10,000 to $15,000 from the company for training principals in Chicago in 2013.

“Parents of Baltimore County Public School students should be able to trust that their Superintendent of Schools is carrying out his duties, honestly, with transparency and in the best interest of the students and the schools,” said state Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt. “Any violation of that trust is intolerable.”

Dance did not respond to a request for comment. His lawyers, Andrew Graham and Michelle Lipkowitz, declined to comment.

“I, personally, am saddened to learn of the State Prosecutor’s actions against Dr. Dance,” said Baltimore County school board chair Edward Gilliss in a statement. “It is my hope that the board continues to look forward and that today’s news does not have the unintended consequence of derailing BCPS’s progress.”

The indictment alleges that while he was superintendent Dance failed to disclose payments from school districts in South Carolina, California, Rhode Island and New York. It also said he failed to disclose payment from other entities — including the Educational Research and Development Institute, a company that represents educational technology firms seeking to get contracts from school districts including Baltimore County.

The Baltimore Sun reported in November that Dance did not report on mandatory disclosure forms income he received from ERDI in 2014 and 2015.

Interim Superintendent Verletta White also worked as a consultant for the company for four years without disclosing the payments to the school system or the public, The Sun reported. White repeatedly filed county disclosure forms stating she earned no outside income while working as the school system’s chief academic officer, the position she held from 2013 until she was named interim superintendent last year.

White acknowledged she earned about $3,000 a year for attending twice-yearly conferences where she gave advice to the company’s clients. She later apologized and pledged not to accept payments for outside work.

Baltimore County school system employees submit annual financial disclosure forms in which they affirm under penalty of perjury that the information is accurate.

White has not been charged with any crime.

In a statement Tuesday, White said, “We are surprised and saddened to hear about the charges against former superintendent Dallas Dance. It is important to note, there are no accusations of wrongdoing by the current administration or me. I have full confidence in the integrity of our staff and organization as a whole.”

Other officials responded to the news by saying they were disappointed.

“These allegations, if true, are not only extremely disappointing, but inexcusable,” Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who was supportive of the superintendent during his tenure, said in a statement.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s press secretary Shareese Churchill said in a statement that the governor “has made very clear, corruption and the lack of accountability in our school systems will not be tolerated. That’s why this year, Governor Hogan introduced the Accountability in Education Act, which would create an independent unit to investigate allegations of ethical violations and corruption against school officials statewide.”

The teachers union president, Abby Beyton, said she will assume Dance is innocent until he is proven guilty.

“If it is true then he deserves whatever comes his way,” Beyton said. “We have never had anything like this in Baltimore County and I don’t want to ever see it again.”

Ann Miller, a member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, said she was “saddened and concerned with the indictment but not shocked.”

“There were enough questions over the past five years to prompt due diligence,” Miller said. “Unfortunately the board failed to act accordingly every step of the way.”

Baltimore County school ethics officials ruled in 2014 that Dance had violated ethics rules by taking a part-time job with SUPES. The ethics officials again reprimanded Dance in November 2016, ruling that he had violated financial disclosure rules by not reporting the $79,000 he received as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond and for not reporting he had created a limited-liability corporation in 2012.

In October, The Sun reported that Dance spent more than a third of the school days in 2016 traveling to out-of-state education conferences at a cost of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

One of the trips was to Richland County School District in South Carolina. The Sun reported that in 2015 Dance received $5,768 from Richland for being a “training and keynote speaker.”

The indictment states that Dance failed to report the $5,768 payment despite knowing he had earned the income.

The superintendent of the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga school system in New York told The Sun that Dance was paid $4,161.37 in 2013 to for delivering a “keynote address” at a conference the district hosted.

Dance, 36, abruptly resigned as superintendent of the nation’s 25th largest school system on April 18, citing the toll of the job on his family. It later emerged he was under investigation at the time by the State Prosecutor.

The young, charismatic leader took over Baltimore County schools in July 2012 with a mandate for change. He quickly went to work disrupting the status quo by imposing uniform high school schedules, rewriting the curriculum to include the use of laptops, and persuading the school board to approve multi-million dollar contracts for educational software. He also focused more attention and funding on the lowest performing schools.

His contract was renewed in 2016, and Dance was in the first year of the four-year pact when he resigned last spring. He was earning a $287,000 annually. The school board appointed White, the chief academic officer, interim superintendent.