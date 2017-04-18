Heap Tragedy: Reaching for impossible words
Dallas Dance resigns as Baltimore County Schools superintendent

Liz Bowie
Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance resigned Tuesday, saying he is transitioning to another chapter in his career.

In a statement issued by the school system, Dance gave no reason for his resignation. A spokesman said he does not have another job.

“I truly believe BCPS is in a better place today than when I first arrived. To that end, I now transition to another chapter of my career where I will specifically use my passion for equity and access to a quality education to ensure it is provided to all students through school, district, and community leadership,” he said.

This story will be updated.

