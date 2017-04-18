Dallas Dance resigns as Baltimore County Schools superintendent

Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance resigned Tuesday, saying he is transitioning to another chapter in his career.

In a statement issued by the school system, Dance gave no reason for his resignation. A spokesman said he does not have another job.

“I truly believe BCPS is in a better place today than when I first arrived. To that end, I now transition to another chapter of my career where I will specifically use my passion for equity and access to a quality education to ensure it is provided to all students through school, district, and community leadership,” he said.

This story will be updated.