Proposed Baltimore County charter school takes application fight to state officials

A group of Baltimore County parents attempting to open a nature-oriented charter school have hit roadblocks at the county level and are now taking their case to the state school board.

The founders of the proposed Watershed Public Charter School say they want to open a school that would provide students in kindergarten through eighth grade a curriculum that emphasizes hands-on-learning, creative expression and regular outdoor experiences. They envision a school in the northeast area of the county with a sustainable, working farm where children learn about plants and animals and how food is harvested.

The county school board denied the group’s application in May. In their appeal to the Maryland State Department of Education, Watershed founders argue county school administrators have put them in a catch-22 that prevents them from gaining approval to open. County school administrators want the school to have leased a facility and obtained financing to renovate the school building before they give Watershed a charter to operate. But Watershed board President Jessie Lehson said the school can’t lease a facility or borrow money from a bank without the charter.

Lehson said the school board didn’t have enough time to consider their application, and that they were prevented from making their case directly to the school board. At the two school board meetings where the charter application was discussed in May, the school system’s interim chief academic officer Mary Boswell-McComas presented the plan to the school board with Watershed’s founders sitting in the back of the room, prevented by the school system’s procedures from participating.

The application comes at a time when the county is trying to cope with enrollment that is projected to keep growing at about 1,000 additional students every year, a pace that has produced overcrowding at numerous schools despite constant building.

While Baltimore City’s school board has welcomed new charters and now has 34 operating across the city with more than 14,000 students, the county has rarely received applications and allowed only one charter school — Imagine Discovery Public Charter School — to open.

Discovery operated for five years before closing in 2013 after years of unimpressive test scores. Parents whose children attended the school and Discovery officials attributed some of the failure to their belief that school officials were unsupportive and in some cases undermined their ability to operate with enough autonomy. The school system would not let the charter fire the principal after its first two years of poor performance and would not let it hire its own teachers, Discovery officials said. In later years, the school gained more independence.

The county school board voted against giving Watershed a charter based on a recommendation from district staff. McComas said that while the school system “is open to innovative and inquiry-based learning opportunities” and that officials “recognize the passion and vision of the Watershed members,” they believed the application should be denied based on concerns about facilities and financing.

Board members — even those usually supportive of school administrators’ recommendations — said they hadn’t been given information about the charter early enough in the process and that they hadn’t had a chance to speak directly to the charter school’s founders.

In Baltimore City, a special meeting is held between charter school applicants and the city school board to allow for a free flow of questions and answers, according to Nicole Harris-Crest, executive director of the Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools, a nonprofit representing charter schools.

“I think that is part of the problem — they are not operating in a consistent way because there hasn’t been many charter schools,” she said of Baltimore County.

The county requires charter applicants to file a letter of intent to the school district by May 1 and an application in early January of the following year. Between January and the presentation to the board in May, school administrators asked the Watershed founders questions and analyzed the application. School officials then recommend to the board whether it should give the applicant a charter.

“We requested the ability to talk to the school board directly. We were told that it was not appropriate,” said Lehson, who added that the application was 500 pages and that staff presented some inaccurate information to the board that she was not able to correct.

Board President Edward Gilliss said he had concerns that Watershed had contacted the school system in May 2017 with their intention to open a school, but the board heard nothing about it for almost a year. “We have missed a window of opportunity for board members to raise issues over a year,” he said.

Board member Nick Stewart agreed that the process was flawed and wished that there had been a collaborative effort. “We heard from one side and not the other side,” he said, regretting that the board didn’t hear from the charter applicants directly. “It didn’t feel like there was an equal representation.”

Charter schools are public schools operated by an outside entity such as a nonprofit. In Maryland, anyone who wants to open a school must get approval from the local school board.

Stewart and Gilliss voted against giving Watershed a charter, but when the vote was called during its meeting in late May, there weren’t enough votes to take action. The student member who had been on her phone in the hall during part of the discussion was fetched and came in and cast the deciding seventh vote against the charter applicant.

Board members said they hoped that Watershed would continue to work through the issues and apply again. But because the May 1 deadline for submitting a letter of intent has already passed, Watershed founders would not be able to get approval until 2020 and probably couldn’t open until the fall of 2021, unless the state school board overturns the county school board’s decision.

County school board members expressed concern about the timeline and said they would try to speed up the process, even if it meant changing a policy.

Lehson said that everyone involved in the Watershed effort is a volunteer, and it is difficult to see how they would sustain the work for two more years without the assurance the school will open.

“I wouldn’t say it is entirely out of the question, but I run two nonprofits and have two young kids and it is a lot,” she said. Lehson is executive director of Great Kids Farm, a Baltimore City school campus where students go to learn about how food is grown.

The state school board will not act on the appeal before the end of September, according to state officials.

