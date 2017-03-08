Baltimore County school board decides against two high school renovations

The Baltimore County school board declined to approve two high school renovations on Tuesday night after concerns that the work was too limited to make all the improvements that are needed.

The votes go against County Executive Kevin Kamenetz's plans to complete the renovations, which would include air conditioning of the buildings — a top priority of his administration.

As a result, renovations at Dulaney and Lansdowne high schools are on hold. Two other renovations at Woodlawn and Patapsco high schools will begin this summer. The total cost of the four renovations would have been about $100 million, or about $30 to $40 million each.

The board decided Tuesday night not to go forward with the $40 million renovation of Dulaney High School, bowing to pressure from the community. Dulaney's parents want a new school built and say they are willing to wait a few years until there is money to build it.

The board also declined to approve the renovation contract for Lansdowne High School, saying that the school should get a more complete renovation.

About $20 million that had been designated to the Dulaney renovation could be added to the amount spent on a renovation at Lansdowne. The school system will have to rebid the contract.

Immediately after the late night votes by the board, the Kamenetz issued a comment saying the county would continue with he would move ahead with construction in other parts of the county.

"As much as we would like, we simply cannot afford a new Dulaney High School at a cost of $135 million as opposed to a $40 million comprehensive renovation. As to Lansdowne, we will consider a new bid to ensure that the renovation will be as comprehensive as we had always planned," the statement said.

