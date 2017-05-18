Hogan criticized for Baltimore County school board appointment

Gov. Larry Hogan's appointment of a former Baltimore County executive to the county school board is drawing intense criticism from county leaders who say it leaves the board with only two minority members to help shape education policy for a school system where 60 percent of the students are members of minority groups.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, the League of Women Voters, the county branch of the NAACP and others have expressed dismay that Hogan is replacing a black former board member with a white man.

Hogan appointed Roger Hayden, a former county executive who also previously served on the school board, on Monday. He takes the place of Romaine Williams who resigned from the board after moving out of the county.

"Roger Hayden has a been dedicated public servant throughout his career and is immensely qualified to serve as a member of the school board; however, I am deeply troubled by Governor Hogan's complete disregard for diversity in a school system that is 60 percent non-white," Kamenetz said in a statement.

The school system's enrollment is 41 percent white, 39 percent African American, 14 percent Hispanic and Asian. A smaller number of students are other races. The numbers reflect the county's changing demographics and the need for a school board that represents a changing student body, the governor's critics said.

"I think the lack of diversity is troubling to me. I think diversity is important to producing good outcomes for minorities," said Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones. "Some of the people on the board just don't know what goes on in these communities of color. They just don't understand what these kids are going through."

The 12 member school board has one black and one Hispanic appointee and the other members are white. There's also a student member who is not appointed by the governor. All six of Hogan's previous appointments to the school board have been white.

"The Hogan administration is fully committed to choosing the most competent and well-qualified representatives to serve on hundreds of boards and commissions across the state," the governor's office said in a written statement. "The administration will continue to appoint men and women who are reflective of the diverse nature of our state and will provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Maryland."

Tony Fugett, president of the Baltimore County branch of the NAACP, said previous governors allowed local groups , including the teachers union, the PTA, NAACP and others to interview candidates who were under consideration for school board appointments and to give the governor's office feedback. The Hogan administration has not sought the NAACP's input, Fugett said.

"The major concern is that we have lost that window to vet the candidates to learn what the candidates stand for," he said.

Board members Williams, who recently resigned, and Marisol Johnson, who is Hispanic, were originally appointed by Gov. Martin O'Malley. Part way through their terms, it was discovered that Williams did not live in the district she was representing on the board. A mistake occurred in the appointment process. So Hogan made Williams an at large member and switched Johnson to representing the district, which was where she lived.

Making that correction meant Johnson and Williams had to be reappointed and sworn in again, but their terms were not extended.

Del. Adrienne Jones, a Democrat representing Baltimore County, said she and other members of the county delegation are writing a letter to the governor to express their disapproval of the lack of diversity on the school board.

"When you have a student population that is 60 percent minority, we would expect the school board would express views that take into consideration that population," she said.

Jones said a well qualified African American candidate was recommended to Hogan but that person was passed over for Hayden. Jones said she respects Hayden, but believes more diversity is needed.

In recent years, the school board has had three African American members, and predominately white men. Hogan has appointed a number of white women to the board.

Yara Cheikh, a parent advocate and education chair of the League of Women Voters, said more change is needed.

"The League is concerned that as a majority minority school system, our board does not reflect this incredible diversity. This appointment further exacerbates the erosion of minority representation," she said. "Our school system boasts students and staff from 108 countries and 85 languages are spoken in our system's homes. This is incredible and should be celebrated. "

Anne Arundel County's school board has also become less diverse since Hogan became governor. For the first time in 42 years, there are no black representatives.

This is the second time that Baltimore County residents and officials have expressed concern about a Hogan appointment to the school board.

In 2015, Kamenetz, the county teachers union and an immigrant rights group asked Hogan to reconsider appointing Ann Miller to the county school board, saying the conservative views she espouses as a blogger amounted to discrimination.

Miller, a blogger for Red Maryland Network and Baltimore County Republican Examiner, had written extensively about her opposition to in-state college tuition for immigrant students who are in the country without legal documentation, same-sex marriage, transgender rights and the Common Core educational standards. She also had called on parents to opt out of state testing for their children.

Hogan ignored the criticism and appointed Miller who has voted against the majority of the board on numerous issues.

