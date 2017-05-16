Baltimore City school board, teachers deadlock in negotiations

Baltimore’s school board and teachers union are at an impasse after 14 months of contract negotiations and have asked that a mediator take over.

The two sides issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon saying that they are “headed into mediation.”

The impasse comes just as the city school board is pressing to reduce costs on salaries and benefits because of a budget shortfall. The school system announced last week that it plans to lay off as many as 300 employees, including 75 teachers to balance a $1.31 billion budget next year.

Baltimore schools chief Sonja Santelises said the school district and union reached an agreement on health benefits in the new contract but remain stuck over compensation.

"Both the union and board agreed we need a third party to weigh in," she said.

The two sides jointly filed requests for mediation, she said. The request was made on Monday with the Maryland Public School Labor Relations Board, asking for an impasse to be declared.

Teacher salaries have increased since the 2010 approval of an innovative contract that gave teachers the ability to move more quickly up a pay scale. Instead of basing pay on the number of years of experience in teaching and on additional degrees, city teachers are now paid based on their achievement in the classroom, professional development and extra duties they take on.

City teachers now have some of the highest beginning and mid-career salaries in the state.

“Over the past several years, we have seen the impact dedicated teachers have on our youth,” said Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English in the statement. “The BTU wants to ensure that Baltimore City teachers are able to continue their path to professional growth and development that only works to enhance the academic success of our youth.”