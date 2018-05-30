'Promise that will now go unfulfilled': Baltimore honors nine city students lost to gun violence

With flags at half-mast behind her, it took Baltimore schools CEO Sonja Santelises more than a minute to read the names of the nine city students who have been lost to gun violence since last school year.

There was Andre Galloway, a 16-year-old Frederick Douglass High School student who was the first homicide victim of 2018.

Ray Glasgow Jr., a 17-year-old football and lacrosse star at Baltimore City College who had danced at prom and gone on a college tour before he was shot down this month.

Jordan Deshields, a 16-year-old from New Era Academy who was shot on a recreation center basketball court and died less than a week after Glasgow.

“There are no words to describe our sadness in the face of such tragedy, and no limit to the sense of outrage we feel when we contemplate what we have lost,” Santelises said in front of school district headquarters, as a crowd of more than 100 people stood in silence. “Nine young lives — filled with potential and possibility — capable of achievements that now will never be realized and promise that will now go unfulfilled.”

It was the first time the district held a “Peace and Remembrance Day” to honor the students who won’t ever celebrate the end of another school year.

Santelises prayed with the crowd “in memory of the students we have lost and in our determination that we must lose no more.”

Among the dead were three students from Excel Academy, an alternative high school in Baltimore where empty seats have become too common as students are shot down in the city year after year. Rashad Parks, 19, was killed over the summer. John Brown, also 19, was fatally shot in April.

Stefon Cook, 20, had been enrolled there for just a month before he was killed in November. He had previously dropped out of school, but after starting at Excel, he endeared himself to staff and seemed intent on using his second chance to earn a diploma.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises led the first Peace and Remembrance Day Ceremony in front of school headquarters, to honor the nine students who lost their lives to violence during the school year.

Thomas Johnson Jr., 16, was also recommitting himself to school when he was gunned down on Aug. 11. The Reginald F. Lewis High School student who loved cartoons and basketball was excited to start driving his mother’s car.

Around the same time of Johnson’s death, two 15-year-old boys were killed in Harlem Park: Tyrese Davis, who attended Calverton Elementary/Middle, and Jeffrey Quick, of Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy.

After those two killings, Harlem Park Neighborhood Council president Albert Wylie bemoaned the fact that the boys never had the chance to thrive in a neighborhood where they would have access to opportunity.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, Mayor Catherine Pugh emphasized the need to create more paths forward for the city’s young people. She touted her initiative to make Baltimore City Community College free for all city high school graduates and her recent youth job fair.

“With each loss, Baltimore also loses a piece of its future,” Pugh said. “The challenges of our city are great, but we can be better than this.”

A group of theater students from Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts closed out the ceremony. Among the children performing was a 17-year-old junior who shares a name with one of this year’s victims.

Rashad Adams said he was honored to be a part of a ceremony aimed at calling attention the violence, which he said is the biggest issue facing Baltimore.

He didn’t personally know any of the students who died this year, but every time he sees the news going around on social media, he said he’s hit by waves of sadness and fear.

“I feel sad because it’s unfortunate that a life has been lost,” he said, “and I feel scared because it could be me at any moment.”

