Teachers at Baltimore elementary school report sick en masse

Teachers at a Baltimore elementary school reported sick en masse Wednesday, school system officials said.

The teaching staff at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School in East Baltimore called in sick Wednesday, and the school system said "the absences may have been motivated by concerns over budget challenges and potential staff layoffs for the 2017-18 school year, rather than illness."

Baltimore school officials have asked state and city lawmakers for $65 million to shrink their $130 million budget deficit and help them avoid laying off more than 1,000 workers.

The school system said that substitutes and other school staff "provided instruction for students" in the absence of the teaching staff.

It was not immediately clear whether the entire faculty used sick leave, or exactly how many teachers were absent. The school system said that "appropriate action will be taken" if it is determined the teachers used leave in ways not covered under district policy.

In a statement, city schools CEO Sonja Santelises said: "I am extremely disappointed that staff members may have chosen to express their anxiety about school budgets by disrupting teaching and learning for our students and compromising students' access to the services and supports we provide in a safe, positive school environment. I encourage all City Schools staff members and the entire City Schools community to seek out ways to advocate for our students that are not at the same time detrimental to the very young people we serve."

