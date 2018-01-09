Baltimore schools heating, plumbing repairs ongoing; at least one will not reopen Wednesday

Workers continued to battle heating and plumbing problems at Baltimore schools Tuesday, in hopes of opening most of the buildings on Wednesday.

Six city schools were closed Tuesday: Harford Heights Elementary, Furley Elementary, Calverton Elementary/Middle, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle, Leith Walk Elementary/Middle and Pimlico Elementary/Middle.

The rest of the schools in the city opened two hours late due to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton said Calverton will remain closed Wednesday, but that the goal is to have all of the others open.

“We know people want their children to be in school,” she said. “We’re working as hard as we can to make that happen.”

Pimlico and Leith Walk were closed due to water-related problems that have been fixed, and so cleanup and putting classrooms back in order is all that’s needed to reopen the buildings tomorrow.

Harford Heights’ closure also was due to a burst pipe.

Even as repairs were made to those schools, issues cropped up at other buildings.

“We are checking the buildings regularly,” she said. “The principals are following a protocol to report things so we can get out as quickly as possible.”

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, for example, was the source of complaints from some who said it was too cold.

Fullerton said Poly’s heat was working, but that temperatures may be uneven because the school is large and drafty. The school system has had maintenance workers at Poly overnight to keep the boiler running.

Fullerton said the conditions at Poly aren’t ideal but the school “should be acceptable” for students to attend classes.

“These are big school buildings. In many cases, they are old. They have inadequate heating systems. They also have leaky windows and other various things going on with them,” she said.

