Baltimore schools without air conditioning will dismiss early again on Friday

More than 60 Baltimore public schools with either no air conditioning or “inadequate cooling” will dismiss three hours early for the fourth straight day on Friday, the school system announced Thursday night.

The school system considers early dismissal for those schools when the temperature in the majority of classrooms in most buildings is 85 degrees or higher, or when the outside heat index (a reading that combines temperature and humidity) reaches 100 degrees by 10:30 a.m.

The list of more than 60 schools can be found here. In addition, Beechfield Elementary/Middle School and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle also will close three hours early on Friday.

In Baltimore County, eight schools and two centers that have been closed since Tuesday because of a lack of air conditioning will open Friday.

After a week of high temperatures in the 90s, Friday’s forecast in the Baltimore area calls for a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

