Baltimore teachers to be notified of layoffs in district-wide meetings Thursday

Baltimore school officials plan to deploy a team of staffers across the city Thursday to lay teachers off for the first time in a decade.

The team, trained in counseling methods, will meet with guidance counselors, librarians, assistant principals and others who will lose their jobs, officials said. Those to be let go will receive a green folder with a letter from district headquarters, a pamphlet with coping advice and information about the costs of continuing their health insurance.

Officials discussed their plans for individual layoff meetings Wednesday afternoon, as they continued working to determine exactly how many people will lose their jobs.

Thursday will bring the first notice for those affected. Some were expected to leave work immediately; others will likely stay through the last day of school on June 13.The budget approved by the school board for next year cuts $10 million from the central office and $30 million from schools.

City schools chief Sonja Santelises warned months ago that 1,000 people could be laid off to balance the $1.31 billion budget for next school year. But officials scaled the number back in recent weeks, saying as many as 300 people would be affected. They said that number could decline further by Thursday morning when the meetings begin.

"We want to lay off as few people as possible. That was our goal from day one," said DeRay Mckesson, the interim chief human capital officer for city schools. "We know these are hard conversations to have for impacted employees, and we designed a way that supports those being laid off to find new employment."

The team will meet first with affected employees at the central office on North Avenue before heading out to individual schools.

"This is a difficult time," Mckesson said. "Everybody who works with or for our kids has an impact."

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English said she was told over the weekend that 37 of her members would lose their jobs. School district officials have said guidance counselors and librarians will be among the hardest hit. When deciding which jobs to cut, many principals prioritized core classes.

"When you looked at 1,000, people gasped," English said. "There was a lot of fear and anxiety put into it. Our children, our families, our teachers have all suffered this anxiety. I think they will be pleased to know collectively that we have worked and the numbers are down."

Jimmy Gittings, president of the principals union, said he was told about 50 of his members would be laid off. Small schools were asked to justify their need for an assistant principal next year.

"They knew darn well they weren't going to lay off 1,000 people. The system couldn't survive if they laid off 1,000 people," he said. "That was a ploy to make the public accept this percentage that's being laid off now."

After Santelises announced in December that the district faced a $130 million budget shortfall, teachers, parents and students held rallies outside City Hall in Baltimore and the State House in Annapolis to get more money. State and city officials pledged nearly $60 million to help narrow the gap, and Santelises scaled back the layoffs. The budget for next school year cuts spending by 2.6 percent.

Employees who are not laid off could see their jobs change next year. Administrators said they will move people to different positions to avoid as many layoffs as possible. An algebra teacher certified in both math and science might find herself teaching biology next year.

City schools employ about 6,000 teachers and 11,000 people total, and each year administrators recruit hundreds of new teachers for subjects in which there are staffing shortages. The hiring will continue, officials said, and as many as 200 new teachers could be recruited. Mckesson said no one will be hired to fill a position vacated by a layoff.

English said the district should retrain teachers before any layoffs.

"I don't see how you're going to lay off 37 people when they could possibly go to these 200 positions," she said. "Why not offer them an opportunity to get the certification? A person can teach for a year in the State of Maryland as they try to get certified, so why not allow these people that opportunity?"

The job cuts bring a third straight year of layoffs to the school district.

The district laid off about 100 people last year in a round of cuts that affected school police officers and central office administrators, but spared teachers and principals. The cuts saved about $14 million. Forty-four of those who lost their jobs worked in the central office.

The district laid off more than 100 people in 2015, the first job cuts in more than a decade. The district tapped into its rainy-day fund to avoid layoffs in 2014.

