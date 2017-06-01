Baltimore city schools reveal layoff total: 115 people to lose their jobs

Baltimore city school administrators will layoff 115 people Thursday including teachers, assistant principals and librarians.

The layoffs include 32 people who work in the district headquarters and 83 people in the schools. Among the 83 people, 15 classroom teachers will lose their jobs, 21 librarians or school counselors, and 24 assistant principals, the district announced.

District staffers were traveling to schools Thursday to meet personally with each affected employee and notify them of the layoff.

District administrators have spent the last few months working to reduce widespread layoffs to balance a $1.31 billion budget for next year. They announced their final layoff numbers in a statement Thursday morning.

"All affected staff members will be notified in person today of their loss of employment," school district officials said in the statement.

Those who lose their jobs will be offered counseling and job-seeking resources. Meanwhile, officials expect staff to resign and retire through July, opening up jobs for some people to be hired back.

"Over the next weeks, the district will continue to work to place as many affected staff members as possible in new positions that become vacant before the beginning of the school year," according to the statement.

City schools chief Sonja Santelises warned months ago that 1,000 people could be laid off to balance the $1.31 billion budget for next school year. But officials scaled the number back in recent weeks, saying as many as 300 people would be affected. On Thursday, they announced that number was further reduced to 115 people.

After Santelises announced in December that the district faced a $130 million budget shortfall, teachers, parents and students held rallies outside City Hall in Baltimore and the State House in Annapolis to get more money. State and city officials pledged nearly $60 million to help narrow the gap, and Santelises scaled back the layoffs. The budget for next school year cuts spending by 2.6 percent. The budget funds 233 jobs fewer than last year, but some jobs were vacant and some employees will be reassigned instead of laid off.

The school system employs 11,000 people total, about 6,000 of them teachers. Each year administrators recruit hundreds of new teachers for subjects in which there are staffing shortages. The hiring will continue, officials said, and as many as 200 new teachers could be recruited.

The job cuts bring a third straight year of layoffs to the school district.

The district laid off about 100 people last year in a round of cuts that affected school police officers and central office administrators, but spared teachers and principals. The cuts saved about $14 million. Forty-four of those who lost their jobs worked in the central office.

The district laid off more than 100 people in 2015, the first job cuts in more than a decade. The district tapped into its rainy-day fund to avoid layoffs in 2014.

