Baltimore teachers launch first-ever campaign to stem tide of enrollment decline

Faced with a shrinking student population and decreased state funding, Baltimore teachers are launching a city-wide enrollment drive.

The teachers union has enlisted its members for a five-week campaign starting Monday evening to knock on thousands of doors and try to convince parents to send their children to city public schools.

The recruiting effort — the first of its kind in the city — will coincide with a blitz of radio commercials intended to stanch three years of enrollment declines. Baltimore schools lost more than 1,300 students between 2016 and 2017. District officials expect to lose about 1,000 more students next school year — unless they take steps to reverse the departures.

Organizers plan to announce the campaign Monday afternoon at Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle School in Charles Village.

"We hope to be able to re-enroll 1,000 students," said Marietta English, president of the Baltimore Teachers Union. "We needed to do something."

Shrinking enrollment is a costly problem in a system where education funding is based largely on student population. Principals will receive about $5,400 per student to run their schools next year. The district receives most of its money from the state in a formula tied to enrollment. In the past three years enrollment has decreased from about 85,000 to an estimated 82,350 students, about a 3 percent slump.

Students who have left the district in recent years have taken millions of dollars in per-pupil funding with them. In December, city schools chief Sonja Santelises said the declines would cost the district at least $25 million this school year, which ended last week. Administrators say hundreds of students are leaving because their families participate in housing relocation programs that sometimes take them out of the city. Others are transferring to Catholic schools under under a new state program that gives students vouchers to attend private schools.

Some parents have moved their families to nearby Baltimore County and enrolled their children at better performing schools there. Others parents simply fail to ensure their children attend school.

A student reengagment center at school district headquarters is focused on bringing these students back to school. Students and parents can meet with office staff and develop a plan to re-enroll. About 80 percent of students who come in are re-enrolled, said Alison Perkins-Cohen, chief of staff for city schools CEO Sonja Santelises. As of last month, 570 students visited the office and 445 of them were placed in schools this year.

Now the district has partnered with the teachers union to bring those efforts to students' homes.

"This is the most comprehensive approach that we've taken," Perkins-Cohen said.

She said the district also wants to increase enrollment in pre-kindergarten and build parents' confidence in city schools.

The enrollment decline was among factors driving a $130 million budget deficit school officials faced earlier this year. State and city legislators directed more money to the district as a result and averted widespread teacher layoffs.

The population in Baltimore schools peaked in 1969 with 193,000 students, but enrollment has plunged 60 percent since then. The city suffered a similar drop in residents. Baltimore had around 940,000 people in 1960, but the population has dwindled to less than 615,000 people today.

"Coming to Baltimore city schools and seeing all the resources they have for these kids is just phenomenal," said Jermain Bailey, a math teacher at Success Academy in Northeast Baltimore, who was hired to knock on the doors. "I just want to make sure all these kids of Baltimore come and make use of the resources."

Mayor Catherine Pugh, is scheduled to endorse the $200,000 "Bringing Baltimore Back" enrollment campaign. The American Federation of Teachers will cover nearly 80 percent of the costs, a union spokesman said. The city and school district will cover the remaining costs.

"This campaign is about making every public school in Baltimore a school where parents want to send their kids, teachers want to teach and students want to learn," AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

The radio commercials started Friday on four local stations. The commercials begin, "Let's be real. Baltimore City schools and educators are on the chopping block, and that isn't right."

The first teams of teachers will begin canvassing the neighborhoods around their schools on weeknights from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forty people have been hired to recruit students. These recruiters will begin in Pimlico, South Clifton Park, Easterwood and Frankford. They received scripts and participated in training sessions, and they'll get help from community leaders on Saturdays.

"If it's successful, it might be something that we plan to do next year," English said

Tanya Lassiter, one of the recruiters and a secretary at Coldstream Park Elementary Middle School, said one of their biggest challenges is parents who let their children stay home.

"Some parents don't send their children to school, especially if they're older children," she said. "Once they get to middle school, some of the kids don't come back to school. I see this more so with our kids that have learning disabilities. We try to chase them down and find them but we can't."

Lassiter usually spends her summer break fishing for spot, croaker and perch near the Eastern Shore. She doesn't mind that the recruiting campaign will keep her off the water.

"I get to go fishing for kids now," she said.

