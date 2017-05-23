Baltimore school board approves budget; administrators prepare list of layoffs

Members of the city school board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a budget for next school year that cuts $30 million from schools, $10 million from the central office and would lay off as many as 300 people district-wide.

Administrators say the cuts and layoffs are necessary to balance a $1.31 billion budget that anticipates a decrease in state funding and the expected loss of nearly 1,000 students next year.

Routine retirements and summer transfers could reduce the number of layoffs, officials said. DeRay Mckesson, the interim chief human capital officer, said they aim to finish a list this week of employees affected.

"We are working feverishly all day and all night to finalize the list," he said at Tuesday's school board meeting.

The layoffs would affect school librarians, guidance counselors and assistant principals, officials said. They include fewer than 75 teachers in core subjects such as science and English. Some 50 employees will be laid off from the central office.

The job cuts would bring a third straight year of layoffs to the school district, though cuts in recent years did not include teachers. It has been nearly a decade since a member of the teachers union was laid off, Mckesson said.

Schools chief Sonja Santelises said she would seek to restore those jobs in future years.

The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 represents a 2.6 percent decrease from this year. Santelises' budget decreases per-pupil funding for traditional schools by about $150, bringing the total to $5,416 for next year.

Charter schools are budgeted to see an increase of about $150, pushing the per-pupil total to $9,288. Charters receive more money because the central office doesn't provide essential services and they must pay for their own administrators and building expenses.

The budget has been a matter of debate and worry among school district employees ever since Santelises revealed in January that the school system faced a $130 million shortfall. She warned then that there could be 1,000 people laid off. But four months later, after state and city legislators pledged nearly $60 million to help narrow the budget gap, Santelises has scaled back the layoffs.

The extra money from state and city legislators cut the deficit to about $70 million. Santelises closed the remaining shortfall with the cuts of $30 million from schools and $10 million from the central office. She's counting on $10 million in other savings next year.

She also plans to balance the budget by transferring $21 million from a reserve fund, considerably less than the $53 million diverted last year.

Layoff notices will be sent to affected teachers and administrators by June 1, officials said.

Last year, the school system laid off about 100 people in a round of cuts that affected school police officers and central office administrators, but spared teachers and principals. The cuts saved about $14 million. Forty-four employees who lost their jobs worked in the central office.

In spring of 2015, administrators also laid off more than 100 people, bringing the district's first job cuts in more than a decade. The district tapped into its rainy-day fund to avoid layoffs in 2014.

