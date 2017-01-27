Baltimore City schools CEO looks to deep staff cuts to close $130 million budget gap

Baltimore City schools CEO Sonja Santelises is prepared to lay off more than 1,000 employees — from classroom teachers to custodians — to close a $130 million gap, she will announce Friday.

The layoffs, as well as furloughs and cuts to enrichment programs like art, are part of a far-reaching plan school officials have drafted to close a budget shortfall for next year that amounts to 10 percent of the school system's $1.3 billion budget.

Santelises, in her first year on the job, revealed the shortfall last month. It is the largest budget gap the district has experienced in recent history.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun outlining the budget cutting plan, Santelises said deep cuts to staff, schools and services will be necessary if the school system has to close the gap without new funding. The next fiscal year begins July 1.

"I'm not saying this is it, but I am saying that when push comes to shove, it's my job as the head of the school system to have a plan," she said. "And this is the best plan I can give. Based on the trajectory we are on now, Baltimore City public schools will look drastically different on July 2."

City lawmakers have pledged to advocate for additional state aid, but note that Maryland is dealing with its own $544 million budget gap and suggest the school district will have to make tough decisions.

Santelises plans to present her budget scenario to city lawmakers Friday. She told The Sun $80 million of the cuts would come from individual schools.

In addition to cutting 10 percent of the school system's workforce, she said some schools will see a "dramatic increase in class size," some by up to 10 students. Others will have to sacrifice programs like art and career technology courses.

"This is going to hit everything kids love about coming to school," she said. "We're talking about severe impact to school programming, which then impacts all of our efforts to try to recruit new families."

Santelises said that for schools with fewer than 350 students, "it would be hard to operate."

Most schools will have to lose staff, Santelises said, and some schools would have to target the highest paid staff in order to recoup a significant amount of money.

In past years, when school officials announced a gap half this size, they have avoided including teachers in staff cuts, which mostly affected non-classroom positions. She said firmly that teachers will have to be included in the cutting this time.

Furlough days and salary freezes would have to be negotiated with union employees, such as teachers and principals. Santelises said she is exploring freezing salaries and imposing up to five furlough days to capture up to $20 million.

She said she would look to the school system's central office for $10 million in savings by cutting each department by 10 percent to 15 percent.

That would mean decreased services to schools, such as cutting trash pick-up from 5 times a week to 2 times a week and delaying maintenance projects.

The central office has been significantly reduced in the last decade as the district moved to decentralize services and give principals more autonomy. Santelises said there is a misperception that the central office is "bloated," and that the roughly 1,000-person staff is below average compared to the district's urban peers.

Another $20 million would come from dipping into the district's reserve fund, which would require a waiver from the school board, and a hiring and spending freeze.

Santelises said that the district will continue to looking at ways to restructure at a time when the school system's population is beginning to decline by the hundreds. The city lost roughly $42 million in state funding this year, in part due to its declining enrollment. Enrollment stands at about 82,000 students.

Meanwhile, the system has also picked up new expenses, including the expansion of pre-kindergarten programs and a $10 million per-year commitment to renovate and rebuild its dilapidated school infrastructure in the next decade.

The system is renegotiating union contracts, closing small schools, working to attract new families and advocating for a new state funding formula that would allocate more funding for the city schools.

"This is a community conversation," Santelises said. "We have to decide collectively to what level we are going to educate the next generation of leaders in the city."

erica.green@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EricaLG