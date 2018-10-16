Baltimore City's Pitts-Ashburton Elementary Middle School treated for rat infestation

Baltimore City school officials are addressing a reported rat infestation this week at an elementary middle school in the East Arlington neighborhood.

A school district official confirmed that the Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary Middle School was experiencing a rat infestation problem this week. Extermination treatments have been applied to the building, district representative Anne Fullerton said in an email Tuesday.

The school has since switched its three-day-per-week trash-removal schedule to a daily schedule, and repair crews have sealed exterior holes to keep rodents from entering.

Crews plan to continue inspecting the building and making repairs on an ongoing basis as needed.

“The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and that includes working to ensure that our buildings are healthy,” Fullerton said. “We will continue to monitor this situation and address it aggressively.”

