Baltimore schools CEO Santelises orders shake-up of principals

Three years ago, Nikkia Rowe emerged as the embodiment of what it meant to be a Baltimore city principal. As riots put the perils facing Baltimore City youth under a national microscope, Renaissance Academy High School was held up as a safe haven for West Baltimore.

But in the last week of this academic year, Rowe was called to district headquarters and told by the district’s labor relations representative that was no longer enough.

Rowe is one of several high-profile principals who have been removed or reassigned as part of a leadership shake-up by schools CEO Sonja Santelises this summer. In the coming school year, 16 traditional schools will have new principals, and 12 principals will leave the district altogether, including Rowe.

While the number of principals impacted is similar to previous years, the targeting of schools that have borne the brunt of the city’s challenges -- from unrelenting violence, to leadership turnover, to years of underfunding -- is unusual. Santelises acknowledged that she is extracting a source of stability from several school communities, but she said her decisions reflect a shift in the district’s expectations from its leadership.

She said the shake-up’s goal is to have leaders who specialize in “being able to maintain positive, nurturing environments, but also be able to yield some real tangible movement in student learning experiences and academic outcomes.”

"Each and every day we have kids graduating from the system who deserve a far greater menu of options of what they can do, and what they can be,” Santelises said. “And that has to count at some point."

Among the most high-profile decisions: Rowe will be replaced at Renaissance by Tammatha Woodhouse, the principal of Excel Academy, an alternative school that lost five students to gun violence in a single year. Santelises also removed Kelvin Bridgers, who took over Frederick Douglass High School the year after its former principal was arrested and the school’s students were blamed for starting the riots following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.

Santelises declined to comment on Rowe’s removal. But she acknowledged the decision comes as Renaissance has begun to stabilize after facing a tumultuous three years, which included two proposals to close the school.

Renaissance garnered spotlight in the spring of 2015, when a mentoring program that Rowe started — Seeds of Promise — was featured in national media outlets as an example of how Baltimore’s schools were managing the gravity of the city’s problems. That fall, a student was fatally stabbed in a classroom by a classmate.

In 2016, the school rallied to graduate one of its largest classes in recent history, primarily black, male students. The accomplishment captured the attention of the Baltimore Ravens, which said Rowe’s leadership inspired them to help fund a multi-million-dollar renovation of the school in the summer of 2017.

Three weeks ago, Rowe was told she would have to leave the building in 48 hours.

“In a district where social-emotional learning has become a pillar of the blueprint, and this word ‘trauma’ is thrown around as jargon, similar to the way data is thrown around, this could have been done in a much more humane way for children,” Rowe said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

Rowe’s abrupt departure rattled many in the Renaissance community.

“She is the reasoning behind Renaissance,” said Jazmine Hull, who graduated from Renaissance this spring. She connected with Rowe last year when she had dropped out to get her GED, and Rowe texted her that summer, telling her to come back.

Hull is now attending Baltimore City Community College, part of the Mayor’s Scholars Program, which provides free community college tuition for eligible students. Hull resents the notion that her education was somehow not considered up to par for the district.

“I don’t know what that all means that they’re talking about, but I know I worked -- and hard,” she said. “I was ready to close a window, and she opened up a door.”

The school had long struggled, according to a data profile from the school system, which notes declining enrollment and soaring chronic absenteeism rates over the past three years. On standardized exams, more than half of the students couldn’t pass algebra and English. And the school’s 4-year graduation rate dropped to 52 percent in 2017 from 66 percent in 2015, while its dropout rate soared from roughly 5 percent to 34 percent in the same time frame.

Rowe said her supervisors had raised concerns about her attendance rates, especially the dip in the 2016-2017 school year. But she said the district did not take into consideration that they had repeatedly ignored a rat infestation — emails from Rowe outline these pleas — and the school system had advertised that the school was going to close for months.

Janice Owens, the guardian of one of Rowe’s students, said she believes Rowe is a scapegoat. She knows the kind of students Rowe has had to contend with — including her nephew, Antonio Fortune, who she said was a “nightmare” when he started two years ago. But the school helped him turn around.

“I don’t think the academics was lacking, I think each individual student had their own issues,” Owens said. “She did everything in her power, and a remarkable job.”

Fortune, an 11th-grader, said the next Renaissance principal will have to be patient — and have some extra pocket change. Fortune said Rowe made sure he had a school uniform and was eating.

“I think a principal is somebody that pushes their students to be better by making school fun and making sure our grades are on point,” he said. “And that’s what she did.”

Principals are often chess pieces in reforming urban education, said Rob Helfenbein, associate dean of Loyola University of Maryland’s School of Education. But even the most strategic moves won’t be successful because they don’t solve the underlying issues -- such as policies that exacerbate poverty and underfunding -- that hurt a school’s performance, he said.

And it is well-known, he said, that it takes three to five years for a principal to establish a foundation on which to build an academic infrastructure.

“Often there are quick, knee-jerk decisions that make it look like the district is doing something, when really you’re undercutting actual good things that are happening in those schools,” Helfenbein said.

Santelises said she was “very confident in the conversations with school leaders, and that we’ve given quality feedback” about areas for improvement in their schools.