Baltimore schools establish policy for early dismissal in the extreme heat

The Baltimore school district established new guidelines for closing schools in hot weather, months after complaints about freezing classrooms sparked widespread outrage.

It’s an annual problem: Nearly every winter and summer, extreme weather exposes infrastructure issues in Baltimore school buildings, which are among the oldest in the state.

In September, temperatures in some city classrooms exceeded 100 degrees. In January, photos went viral of children huddling in parkas while classroom thermometers showed temperatures in the 40s.

Angry parents peppered district officials with questions about why students weren’t dismissed, and if they were, why the decision often seemed arbitrary. At community meetings held this winter, district officials promised to craft clearer policies on how to determine when weather conditions necessitated sending kids home.

The warm weather policy was released last week, and establishes dismissal protocol for the more than 70 city schools with either no air-conditioning systems or outdated cooling infrastructure.

“While the district works hard to open all buildings every school day, in extreme heat a decision may be made to close these ‘non-AC’ schools or dismiss early if conditions in buildings could pose health problems for students or staff,” the policy states.

The district will dismiss these non-AC schools three hours early under two circumstances:

The temperature in the majority of classrooms in most buildings is 85 degrees or higher

The outside heat index reaches 100 degrees by 10:30 a.m.

If the cooling systems in air-conditioned schools aren’t working properly, the district may also consider closing those buildings in certain situations.

Closing a school or dismissing early is always a hard decision to make, officials said, because families often rely on city schools to provide hot meals and childcare.

This school year, the district launched a five-year plan to put air-conditioning in all its buildings, following a highly politicized debate over too-hot schools.

The state Board of Public Works voted in 2016 to withhold millions of dollars in school construction money from both the city and Baltimore County unless officials agreed to install air conditioning in all classrooms by the start of the school year.

The board reinstated the money in January, after the two districts presented plans to cool all their schools within the next few years.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman